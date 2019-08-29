Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $2.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QES traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.69.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

