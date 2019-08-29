QunQun Tops One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $1.32 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.05034017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,080,168 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

