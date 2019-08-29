Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612,442 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.40% of Radian Group worth $209,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Radian Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 752,847 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Radian Group by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 123,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,608. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

