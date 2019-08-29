Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.19, 1,088,145 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 825,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $219,078.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,790.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $287,532. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rambus by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 120,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rambus by 105.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 36.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

