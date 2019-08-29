Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 25,009 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 48,094.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Argus began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $6,900,128.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.34. 22,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,489. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

