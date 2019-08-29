Rational Advisors LLC Buys 11,167 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 110.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,946,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,077,761,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $3,841,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847,331. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $514.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $181.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,560,377 shares of company stock valued at $288,267,433. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

