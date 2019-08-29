Rational Advisors LLC Buys 32,940 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 982.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,098,000 after purchasing an additional 599,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $197,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,486 shares of company stock worth $2,311,998. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 115,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

