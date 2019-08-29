Rational Advisors LLC Buys 41,112 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,263.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,845,000 after acquiring an additional 354,493 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,478,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 3,803,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 96,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,261. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

