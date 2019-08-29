Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.
NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $86.86. 3,035,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,615. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.
In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
