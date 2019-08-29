Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amarin makes up approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 904,624 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amarin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Amarin by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after buying an additional 815,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Amarin by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 761,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 128,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,781. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,415 shares of company stock worth $12,180,547. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

