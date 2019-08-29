Rational Advisors LLC Raises Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 17,719.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,296. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,939. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.