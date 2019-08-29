Rational Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,040,000 after purchasing an additional 476,357 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 119.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,941 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.70. 45,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.53. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $197.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

