Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,755.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $723,472.00 and approximately $13,755.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

