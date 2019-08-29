Raymond James Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$86.00 Price Target

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a C$86.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.69.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.86 on Thursday, hitting C$72.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.79. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$56.09 and a 1 year high of C$75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

