Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,397,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Raytheon by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Shares of RTN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.14. 19,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,926. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

