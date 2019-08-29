RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $114.41. 3,125,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,127. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

