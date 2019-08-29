RBA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after acquiring an additional 798,959 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,785,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.