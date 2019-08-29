RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1,140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 179,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,979. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $975,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

