Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EuroDry (EDRY)

8/20/2019 – EuroDry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

8/16/2019 – EuroDry was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – EuroDry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

8/9/2019 – EuroDry was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – EuroDry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

7/29/2019 – EuroDry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

7/2/2019 – EuroDry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. EuroDry Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

