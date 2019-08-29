Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,311.90

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,311.90 and traded as low as $6,079.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $6,254.00, with a volume of 1,511,626 shares changing hands.

RB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,148.33 ($93.41).

The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,308.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,230.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

