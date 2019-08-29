RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.0244 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $2.40 million and $45,339.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00473656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00119569 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000490 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,611,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,212,071 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.