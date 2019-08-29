Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $517,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,346,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,413,000 after purchasing an additional 159,231 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,712,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,219,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,188,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

ATO traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. 8,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $111.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

