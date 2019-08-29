Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $688,000 Stock Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 63.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,783 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chemours were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

