Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of CDW by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $7,020,701.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,866,292.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,374 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,725 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of CDW traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.