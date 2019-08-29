Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,124 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,446,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,902,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 49.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 547,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 175,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRP. Mizuho raised Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CICC Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.51.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

