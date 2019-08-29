Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 21,694 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 977,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.