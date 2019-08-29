Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,336 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -775.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $340,165.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,389. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

