RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,178,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 291,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $2,646,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,306 shares of company stock worth $8,523,489. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

NYSE RNR traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.94. 100,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

