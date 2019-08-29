Request Network Achieves Market Cap of $15.89 Million (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Request Network has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Request Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Request Network is request.network.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Kucoin, GOPAX, COSS, Bitbns, Binance, Mercatox, WazirX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Koinex, IDEX, OKEx, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

