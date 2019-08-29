RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of RESAAS Services from C$0.67 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

