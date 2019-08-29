Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) recently:

8/26/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

8/20/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

8/15/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/31/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/17/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/9/2019 – Acadia Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

