Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

