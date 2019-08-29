Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) Short Interest Update

Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RVEN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Reven Housing Reit has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Reven Housing Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Reven Housing Reit

Reven Housing REIT, Inc, (NASDAQ:RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single family rental properties in the United States. RVEN currently owns and operates SFR's in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and intends to expand throughout the United States.

