Reviewing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx N/A -66.72% -42.23% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.31% 28.27% 15.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.35%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx N/A N/A -$82.87 million ($4.39) -4.60 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 5.31 $511.00 million $1.75 23.31

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MeiraGTx does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

