Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $287.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

