Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,693,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 7,686,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,785,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 271,226 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 261,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after acquiring an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. 127,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

