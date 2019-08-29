Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Brett D. Fulk Acquires 5,000 Shares

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Brett D. Fulk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Riverview Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41. Riverview Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

