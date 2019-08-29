Robert W. Baird Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $195.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.50. 141,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,879. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. DexCom has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $50,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $353,082.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,266 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

