Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $9.30. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 37,492 shares traded.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 168,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

