Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $355.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

