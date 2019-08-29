Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Short Interest Update

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rudolph Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,447. Rudolph Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

RTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

