Ruff Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00231000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.01347427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

