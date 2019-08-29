Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Down 5.4%

Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 26,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

