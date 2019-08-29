Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

