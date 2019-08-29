Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Safeguard Scientifics an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,835. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.60. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 402,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

