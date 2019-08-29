San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.87

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and traded as high as $34.00. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 104,296 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.59.

Get San Leon Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Oisin Fanning purchased 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,900 ($130,537.04).

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.