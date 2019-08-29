SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.54. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust II alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.