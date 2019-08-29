Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of SAP stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,618. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.71. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$35.56 and a 52 week high of C$46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.67.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

