Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.75

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.75 and last traded at $90.74, with a volume of 548426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,182,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,042,695.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

