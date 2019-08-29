Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at $333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.82. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87.

